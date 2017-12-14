Cue Club H soar to top by beating Smawthorne A

PONTEFRACT CUE Club H are the new leaders in Castleford and District Snooker League Section A after winning 8-2 at Smawthorne A.

Cue Club H are four points clear of closest rivals Swillington Welfare C who have a match in hand.

Section B pacesetters Featherstone B are four points clear of second-placed St Joseph’s A.

Smawthorne B continue to lead the way in Section C with Swillington Welfare B in close pursuit.

Pontefract Social B, Kellingley Club A and Pontefract Conservatives B are level on points at the top of Section D, with Garforth WMC A in fourth spot.

POSITIONS - Section A: Ponte Cue Club H played 13, won 8, points 78; Swillington Welf C 12-8-74; Green Bowling A 12-7-72; Ponte Cue Club A 12-8-72; Ponte Cue Club F 13-7-72; Methley Ex-Serv A 12-7-66; Ladybalk A 12-8-66; Smawthorne A 12-6-62; Ponte Cue Club E 12-5-58; Elmet A 12-7-58; Garforth WMC B 12-3-54; Garforth CC A 12-5-50; Swillington Social A 12-5-46; Smawthorne D 12-4-44, Smawthorne C 12-3-38.

Section B: Featherstone B 11-8-70; St Joseph’s A 11-6-66; Pontefract Cue Club C 11-6-64; Townville B 11-6-61; Garforth WMC D 11-6-60; Townville A 11-7-60; Ponte Cue Club I 12-6-58; Garforth WMC C 11-5-55; Edward B 12-5-55; Kippax Central A 11-5-52; Swillington Welf A 12-4-50; Garforth CC B 11-4-48; Ponte Bowling A 12-4-47; Kippax Central B 11-5-46.

Section C: Smawthorne B 12-9-78; Swillington Welf B 12-8-76; Featherstone A 12-7-68; Ponte Cue Club B 12-7-68; Ponte Cue Club G 13-8-68; Swillington Welf D 12-6-66; Rockware A 12-7-66; Rockware C 12-6-64; Carleton A 12-6-64; Green Bowling B 12-5-56; Methley Ex-Serv B 12-5-54; St Joseph’s B 12-5-52; Knottingley Cons B 12-6-48; Ponte Cue Club D 12-2-42; YMCA A 12-4-40.

Section D: Pontefract Social Club B 10-7-62; Kellingley Club A 11-6-62; Pontefract Conservatives B 10-7-62; Garforth WMC A 10-6-56; Great Preston A 10-6-52; Great Preston B 10-4-50; Prince of Wales B 10-5-50; Kippax Ex-Serv B 10-7-50; Pontefract Cons A 10-4-48; Kellingley Club B 10-5-46; Progressive A 11-4-46; Prince of Wales A 10-3-44; Pontefract Bowling B 12-3-42.