Cue Club H soar to top by beating Smawthorne C

PONTEFRACT CUE Club F climbed to the top of Castleford and District Snooker League Section A by winning 8-2 at Smawthorne C.

Cue Club F are two points clear of Cue Club H, Swillington Welfare C and Green Bowling A who all have a match in hand on the leaders.

Garforth WMC D and Featherstone B are level on points at the top of Section B.

Smawthorne B continue to lead the way in Section C with Swillington Welfare B just two points adrift in second place.

POSITIONS - Section A: Ponte Cue Club F played 14, won 8, points 80; Ponte Cue Club H 13-8-78; Swillington Welf C 13-8-78; Green Bowl A 13-8-78; Ponte Cue Club A 13-8-76; Methley Ex-Serv A 13-8-72; Ladybalk A 13-8-70; Smawthorne A 13-6-66; Ponte Cue Club E 13-6-66; Garforth WMC B 13-4-60; Elmet A 13-7-60; Swill Soc A 13-6-52; Smawthorne D 13-5-52; Garforth CC A 13-5-52; Smawthorne C 13-3-40.

Section B: Garforth D 12-7-70; Featherstone B 12-8-70; St Joseph’s A 12-6-68; Townville B 12-7-67; Pontefract Cue Club C 12-6-66; Garforth WMC C 12-6-63; Townville A 12-7-62; Edward B 13-6-61; Ponte Cue Club I 12-6-58; Kippax Central A 12-5-56; Garforth CC B 12-5-56; Kippax Central B 12-6-54; Ponte Bowling A 13-4-51; Swillington Welf A 12-4-50.

Section C: Smawthorne B 13-9-80; Swillington Welf B 13-8-78; Swillington Welf D 13-7-74; Rockware C 13-7-72; Ponte Cue Club B 13-7-72; Carleton A 13-7-72; Featherstone A 13-7-70; Rockware A 13-7-68; Ponte Cue Club G 13-8-68; Green Bowling B 13-6-62; Methley Ex-Serv B 13-5-58; St Joseph’s B 13-6-58; Knottingley Cons B 13-7-54; Ponte Cue Club D 14-3-50; YMCA A 13-4-44.

Section D: Pontefract Social Club B 11-8-68; Pontefract Cons B 11-8-68; Garforth WMC A 11-7-64; Kellingley Club A 11-6-62; Great Preston B 11-5-58; Great Preston A 11-6-56; Prince of Wales B 11-6-56; Pontefract Cons A 11-4-52; Kippax Ex-Service Club B 11-7-52; Prince of Wales A 11-3-48; 8; Kellingley Club B 11-5-48; Progressive A 11-4-46; Pontefract Bowling B 12-3-42.