Darts leaders Progressive continue to make good progress

PROGRESSIVE retained a three point lead in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section by beating third-placed Wheatsheaf 4-3.

Second-placed Rock Inn B trounced Rock Inn A 7-0 and are now six points clear of Wheatsheaf.

Fourth-placed Kippax Central defeated Townville 7-0.

Rock Inn A have a three point lead in the dominoes section after beating Rock Inn B 4-1.

Second-placed Progressive were beaten 4-0 by Wheatsheaf who stay fourth.

Rising Sun remain in third spot despite losing 3-2 to Black Bull.

Junction’s 3-2 win over Olde Tavern lifted them into the top eight.

Olde Tavern have now lost 12 successive matche.

Glasshoughton WMC stayed three points clear at the top of the fives and threes section by defeating Conservative Club 3-2.

Kippax Central climbed to second following a 4-1 victory over Townville.

Wheatsheaf beat Prpogressive 3-2 but slipped to third place on aggregate points.

Black Bull are fourth after overcoming Rising Sun 3-2.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 18, won 17, points 51; Rock Inn B 18-16-48; Wheatsheaf 18-14-42; Kippax Central 18-13-39; Rising Sun 18-12-36; Conservative Club 18-12-36; Townville Club 18-11-33; Junction 18-9-27; Olde Tavern 18-7-21; Last Orders 18-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 18-4-12; Rock Inn A 18-3-9; Redhill SC 18-2-6; Black Bull 18-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 18-12-36, Progressive Club 18-11-33; Rising Sun 18-11-33; Wheatsheaf 18-11-33; Redhill Social Club 18-10-30; Black Bull 18-10-30; Conservative Club 18-9-27; Junction 18-9-27; Rock Innn B 18-8-24; Kippax Central 18-8-24; Last Orders 18-8-24; Townville Club 18-8-24; Glasshoughton WMC 18-7-21; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 18-4-12.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 18-14-42; Kippax Central 18-13-39; Wheatsheaf 18-13-39; Black Bull 18-12-36; Redhill SC 18-12-36; Olde Tavern 18-8-24; Townville Club 18-8-24; Junction 18-8-24; Rock Inn B 18-7-21; Rock Inn A 18-7-21; Conservative Club 18-7-21; Rising Sun 18-7-21; Progressive Club 18-6-18; Last Orders 18-4-12.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 54-38-114; Progressive Club 54-34-102; Kippax Central 54-34-102; Rock Inn B 54-31-93; Rising Sun 54-30-90; Conservative Club 54-28-84; Townville Club 54-27-81; Junction 54-26-78; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 54-25-75; Redhill SC 54-24-72; Rock Inn A 54-22-66; Black Bull 54-22-66; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 54-19-57; Last Orders (Featherstone) 54-18-54.