Dominant Pontefract end Yarnbury’s unbeaten run

PONTEFRACT RUFC replaced Yarnbury at the top of Yorkshire Division Two by inflicting their first defeat this season in Saturday’s vital game at Moor Lane.

Pontefract’s 43-15 win put them level on points with Yarnbury with a far superior points difference.

Stu Sanderson scored three of Pontefract’s six tries.

Excellent tackling by back-rowers Joe Perkins, Jack Beddis and Andy Lund caused Yarnbury problems before Sanderson intercepted a looping pass to grab the opening try.

Yarnbury hit back with an unconverted try but Pontefract regained control when front rowers Phil Lane, Jonny Hill and James Griffin paved the way for Glen Boyd and Matthew Bacon to send in captain Craig Fawcett for a well-taken score.

Despite strong defensive work by locks Niall Sandwith and Rich Scott, the visitors went in again to cut the gap to four points.

However, Pontefract replied straight from the re-start when strong runs by Jack Beddis and Hill set up the position for Matty Hargreaves to switch play to Boyd who put in Sanderson for his second touchdown.

Liam Kay’s third conversion gave the home side a 21-10 interval lead.

Pontefract stepped up a gear in the second-half and dominnated possession.

They soon shot further ahead when their forwards drove over the Yarnbury pack for prop Lane to claim a try that Kay goaled.

Skilful play by Rich Dedicoat and Kay then set up a chance for Fawcett who squeezed out a pass for Sanderson to complete his hat-trick.

Yarnbury had a spell of possession but they were unable to find a way past Pontefract’s speedy backs Fawcett, Dedicoat, Rich Hossack and Kay.

The home side then had a player sin-binned and Yarnbury took advantage to score their final points.

Pontefract finished the game firmly in command.

Sanderson kicked a penalty goal before great work by Rich Scott, Sam Millard and Rob Scholey led to Hargreaves, Fawcett and Millard setting up the final try for hooker Hill, with Kay tagging on the extras to round off a magnificent team performance.

Pontefract visit Ripon on Saturday. The teams meet again at Moor Lane in the Yorkshire Silver Trophy semi-finals on February 24.

Pontefract 2nds warmed up for Saturday’s Merit League Championship South match against unbeaten leaders Sheffield Tigers 2nds at Moor Lane with a 17-15 home win over Sheffield University Engineers.

Pontefract battled hard to edge out committed opponents with fly-half Andy Coleman kicking a winning penalty goal in the closing stages.

Although Pontefract fielded a big pack, with Dave Webb, Lewis Hibbert and Toby Field in the front row, Engineers competed at every scrum and the home side had to earn possession the hard way.

The visitors went ahead with an unconverted try after a missed tackle.

Pontefract prop Field was then penalised and Sheffield kicked the goal to lead 8-0.

The home side rallied. Number eight Scott Hawkins, Brodie Mathews and Leo Harrison put in a renewed effort at the ruck and it led to half-backs Lindon Metcalf and Andy Coleman and Ross Shand sending in full-back Liam Wiggins.

Good work by Shand and Leo Harrison then saw wily centre Ollie Jameson evade defenders to score. Dave Findlay added his second conversion to give Pontefract a 14-8 advantage at the interval.

The Engineers made the better start to the second-half and snatched 15-14 lead with a converted try after earlier missing with a penalty goal attempt.

Pontefract replied with a period of sustained pressure.

They were awarded two penalties and Coleman was on target from the second to give them a hard-earned lead which they retained in the dying minutes .

Coleman was Pontefract’s MOM for his winning penalty goal kick.

Daz Smith and Scott Hawkins were also stand-out performers in what was essentially a tremendous team effort.

Pontefract under 14s returned to winning ways by beating Huddersfield YMCA 39-5. From the start, Pontefract were determined to run the ball. Newcomer Sam Roe fended off several would-be tacklers to score a great try he also converted.

Pontefract surged forward again with powerful drives from the packmen. Goldthorpe and Sharp paved the way for scrum-half Ball to put Roe in for his second try which he again goaled.

Pontefract’s forwards were now in control with Bradish and Merrick working tirelessly. Sharp powered over to put them further ahead.

Great defence from Knox and Renough stopped Huddersfield in their tracks before Copley sent Hopkinson racing away for a try.

Huddersfield scored their only points with a try early in the second-half.

Pontefract swiftly replied with good runs from Perry and Knight resulting in Hopkinson’s second score.

Pontefract were still not finished because Floyd put in Roe for his hat-trick and Copley added his third conversion to cap a great team effort.