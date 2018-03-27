Double joy for Ackworth School in table tennis championships

ACKWORTH School were double winners at the Butterfly School Table Tennis Team Championships.

They successfully defended the under 16 boys crown at Hinckley and also won the under 19 girls’ title.

The girls’ duo of Jasmin Wong and Naomi Lau were in top form and did not drop a match all tournament. They dropped only three sets between them as they saw off Lancaster Girls’ Grammar, defending champions Tudor Grange Academy (Solihull) and Bromsgrove School, all by 5-0 margins.

Lancaster pushed Ackworth the closest as Megan Dillon took a game off Wong and Alice Dillon had a great tussle with Lau before the latter won 3-1 (14-12, 10-12, 11-6, 18-16).

Wong, part of the Ackworth girls’ under-16 squad which won last year, said: “I’m proud to be representing my school again - we’ve played in a higher age group this time and won again. I like playing in team events because you get more support and that helps you feel more confident.”

The under 16 boys squad of Reece Chamdal, Amirul Hussain, Sam Chesterman, Jamie Liu and Ben Cawood dropped matches in every fixture but were always on top.

Against Ernest Bevin College (Tooting Bec) and Tanbridge House School (Horsham), they won 7-1 and 6-2 respectively and clinched the title with a 6-2 victory against George Spencer Academy from Nottingham.

Chamdal said: “It feels good to defend the title. We didn’t feel a lot of pressure - that would have had a negative impact on the team and it’s important to be relaxed and focused on the match.”