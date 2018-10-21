Featherstone weightlifters win North of England titles

More success came for Featherstone Weightlifting Club’s under 15s Raptors team when they took part in the North of England Youth and Development Lifters Championship at Barton Athletic Club in Eccles, Manchester.

With nine competitors the club had more entrants than any other and all the lifters won their age and weight categories to become northern champions.

First up for Featherstone were year 4 lifter Chloe Hutchinson, from St Thomas School, in Featherstone, and year 5 lifter Lily Tepper, from Halfpenny Lane School, Pontefract.

They competed in the girls under 13 development lifter group and were awarded technical points that are doubled and added to the total of all six of their lifts taken. This encourages coaches to use more manageable weights and lift with better style and safety. Both lifters completed all their attempts with good technical scores and PB clean and jerks of 14 and 15 respective to win their classes.

The development lifters were coached on the day by European Master gold and silver medallist Martyn Riley.

In the second class of the boys under 13 development lifters six of the 12 lifters present came from Featherstone and all won their classes.

Lee Miller, a year 6 lifter from St Thomas School, in his first match alongside Blake Rowlands, in year 5 in the same school, was lifting in a match for the first time in a year since taking a break.

Lily’s twin brother, Oliver Tepper and Mackallan Whitley, from year 5 at All Saints, Featherstone, plus Wesley Riley, year 7 Highfield School, Wakefield and biggest lifter of group Jack Hawkins, year 8 Hemsworth High School, added another title to their growing collections.

Each of these lifters got at least one competition personal best on the snatch, clean and jerk or combined total and only three attempts were unsuccessful between them.

Featherstone also had four time British champion and recent third in the WDH Love Where You Live young achiever awards Kobain Riley lifting in the under 17 youth section, despite only turning 13 in May. He won his 13th regional title and got a competition best total to qualify for the new English under 15 championship. He was coached on the day by Northern England Masters record holder Sharon Tepper.

Featherstone Weightlifting Club was recently awarded third place also in the WDH Love Where You Live community group awards for their work with kids in the community. Sharon Tepper and Martyn Riley, along with two-time European Masters silver medallist and fourth in the World Masters Justine Davis, experienced international lifter Bob Jackson and BWL Level two coach Stefanie Carter coach children at Featherstone WLC on Wednesday and Friday evenings, 5-6pm at £1 a week with the first session free. The children’s next match is on October 27 in the Triple X Open in Manchester.

The men’s and women’s teams will be lifting on November 3 as Martyn, Karl Cockerham and Richard Wilson compete in the prestigious Bergson Trophy and Justine and Jayne Bedford are the club’s first ever team in the Les Green Shield.

Adult sessions run on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays 6-8.30pm at £3 a week, again first session free. Anyone interested can contact Allan Whitworth on 01977794176 or Tom Smith at featherstoneweightliftingclub@gmail.com