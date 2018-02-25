Featherstone youngsters put on superb weightlifting exhibition

FEATHERSTONE Weightlifting Club’s under 17 team, known as Raptors, put on a magnificent exhibition of lifting for their families and other spectators at a packed Featherstone Library Community Centre on Saturday.

The youngsters are currently ranked number one in the BWL schools under 11 to under 17 age group.

They were also crowned the county’s top under 17 club in the Yorkshire Open in October.

Chloe Hutchinson, Blake Rowlands, Lily Tepper, Mitchell Kitson, Mac Whitley, Ryley Barker, Oliver Tepper, Kian Riley, Leon Cockerham, Wesley Riley, Joshua Baker, Zac Slater, Matthew Longfield, Len Fajic, Jack Hawkins, Sydney Burnett, Kobain Riley and Leah Saka Fajic all impressed at the exhibition, achieving personal best lifts.

Thomas Smith performed a demonstration of development lifting scoring for the spectators, along with event officer Martyn Riley.

Thomas also loaded all the weights with Bob Jackson, Arron Hutchinson and British Masters Champion Justin Davis.

The children’s lifts were refereed by club president Allan Whitworth.

Funds for the Raptors were raised through refreshment, raffle and second hand stalls run by Tajana Saka, Alison Stogden and Diane Bates. Trish Kitson was also thanked for her help.

Featherstone’s youngsters are now preparing for the newly introduced English Schools Championship in Lemmington Spar on March 17.

Featherstone hope to take a team of 20 plus lifters and aim to win more national titles to add to the high number they have previously wonn.

Featherstone and Regional Lions Club has given the club, in particular the Raptors under 17 section, massive support.

The children train on Thursdays from 5.30 to 6.30pm and Fridays from 5 to 6pm for £3 a week. The first session is free.

They are coached by head coach Nick Hall and fellow coaches Sharon Tepper, Michael Hall and Martyn Riley who between them have plenty of experience as lifters, officials and coaches in regional, national and international events.

Thee club also is open for men aged over 17 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 8.30pm at £3 a week. The first session is free.

Women train on Tuesdays (5.30 to 6.30pm) and Thursdays (6.30-8.00pm) at the same rates. Training is provided by qualified coaches and is suitable for all ages, genders and most developmental needs.

For more details about adult men sessions contact Allan Whitworth on 01977 794176 or to join the women and kids groups contact Michael Hall on 07722964209.