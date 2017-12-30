Glasshoughton WMC snatch top spot as Commercial stumble

COMMERCIAL lost top spot in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s fives and threes section with a 3-2 defeat against Kippax Central that saw them slide to fourth place.

Glasshoughton WMC are the new leaders after beating Rock Inn B 3-1. Glasshoughton are ahead on aggregate points from title rivals Wheatsheaf and Kippax Central.

Wheatsheaf maintained their challenge by defeating Townville 4-1.

After losing their first nine games, Junction have now won their last five to climb to 12th place.

The darts section’s top three clubs all won. Rock Inn B beatGlasshoughton WMC 5-2, Progressive came out on top against Junction by the same score and Wheatsheaf were 4-3 winners against Townville who slipped to fifth place. Kippax Central moved up to fourth spot by trouncing winless bottom team Commercial 7-0.

Rock Inn A remain top of the dominoes section on aggregate points despite losing 3-2 to Redhill Social Club.

Rising Sun’s 3-2 victory over Last Orders put them level on points with Rock Inn A.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 14, won 13, points 39; Progressive Club 14-13-39; Wheatsheaf 14-11-33; Kippax Central 14-10-30; Townville Club 14-10-30; Rising Sun 14-9-27; Conservative Club 14-9-27; Junction 14-7-21; Olde Tavern 14-5-15; Glasshoughton WMC 14-3-9; Last Orders 14-3-9; Rock Inn A 14-3-9; Redhill SC 14-2-6; Commercial 14-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 14-10-30; Rising Sun 14-10-27; Progressive Club 14-9-27; Redhill SC 14-8-24; Commercial 14-8-24; Wheatsheaf 14-8-24; Conservative Club 14-7-21; Rock Inn B 14-6-18; Kippax Central 14-6-18; Junction 14-6-18; Townville Club 14-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 14-5-15; Last Orders 14-5-15; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 14-4-12.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton WMC 14-10-30; Wheatsheaf 14-10-30; Kippax Central 14-10-30; Commercial 14-9-27; Redhill SC 14-9-27; Olde Tavern 14-8-24; Progressive Club 14-6-24; Townville Club 14-7-21; Conservative Club 14-7-21; Rising Sun 14-6-18; Rock Inn A 14-5-15; Junction 14-5-15; Last Orders 14-3-9; Rock Inn B 14-3-9.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 42-29-87; Progressive Club 42-28-84; Kippax Central 42-26-78; Rising Sun 42-25-75; Conservative Club 42-23-69; Townville Club 42-23-69; Rock Inn B 42-22-66; Redhill SC 42-19-57; Glasshoughton WMC 42-18-54; Junction 42-18-54; Rock Inn A 42-18-54; Olde Tavern 42-17-51; Commercial 42-17-51; Last Orders 42-11-33.