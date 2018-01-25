Grace and Pickett make eight-ball clearances

FOUNDRY LANE A’s John Grace and Progressive B’s Jay Pickett made eight-ball clearances in the latest matches in Knottingley Town Pool League.

Leaders Foundry Lane A are 37 points clear of second-placed Swan who have four matches in hand.

RESULTS: Foundry Lane A 7, Progressive A 1; Progressive B 5, Steampacket 3; Winston 5, Anvil 3.

POSITIONS: Foundry Lane A played 20, won 17, points 117; Swan 16-12-80; Winston 20 -9-79; Progressive A 18-11-76; Foundry Lane B 15-9-68; Progressive B 18-7-63; Anvil 16-5-57; Golden Lion 13-6-43; Steampacket 17-2-43; Railway 11-4-30.

Olde Tavern are the new Pontefract Pool League leaders after trouncing Willow Park B 10-0.

Old Tavern are one point ahead of Ambience A who have two matches in hand.

Ambience A maintained their 100 per cent record with their 14th successive win by beating Kellingley Club 8-2.

Third-placed Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club defeated Byram Park A 7-3.

RESULTS: Willow Park B 0, Olde Tavern 10; Ambience B 3, Cue Club 7; Byram Park A 3, Glasshoughton WMC 7; Foundry Lane Club 8, Willow Park A 2; Kellingley Club 2, Ambience A 8.

POSITIONS: Olde Tavern played 16, won 14, points 119; Ambience A 14-14-118; Glasshoughton WMC 16-13-112; Cue Club 16-11-96; Kellingley Club 16-9-90; Foundry Lane Club 16-8-85; Byram Park A 14-9-81; Elephant 16-7-66; Ambience B 14-6-62; Willow Park A 14-6-58; B and S 14-5-54; Byram Park B 13-6-52; Willow Park B 14-1-35; Malt Shovel 15-1-34; Old Tree Inn 14-1-24.

Tonight’s fixtures:

Amnience A v Glasshoughton WMC, Malt Shovel v Willow Park B, Olde Tree Inn v Ambience B, Byram Park B v Kellingley Club, Willow Park A v Elephant, Cue Club v B and S Sports Club, Foundry Lane Club v Byram Park A.