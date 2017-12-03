Hard work in training pays off at festival for Castleford

CASTLEFORD RUFC under 13s girls team played excellently in the East Yorkshire Festival at Hull Ionians.

The squad’s hard work on defence in training paid off because they kept opponents scoreless in two of their three matches. It indicated how they have developed individually and collectively this season.

Their work in attack was equally impressive.

They beat Pontefract 9-0 in the first pool game with tries from Charlotte Ball (three), Emily Heaps (three), Phoebe Senior (two) and Abbie-May Millward.

Castleford’s second match against Scarborough was a little closer, but they still ran out comfortable winners, outscoring their opponents seven tries to three. Scorers were Senior (two), Milly Toole (two), Heaps, Lilia Rank and Holly Staples.

Castleford rounded things off with a 5-0 victory in their final game with tries from Ball, Heaps, Millward, Senior and Toole. Castleford earned top marks for their tremendous team work throughout the festival.