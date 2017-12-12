Home ties for Lock Lane and Lions in Challenge Cup

FEATHERSTONE Lions host Skirlaugh and Lock Lane are home to Hindley in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round on the weekend of January 27-28.

National Conference League sides Lions and Lock Lane were among 48 clubs in the draw which was made tonight by former Lock Lane player Gareth Ellis, the ex-Hull FC captain, and England assistant coach Paul Wellens.

Featherstone Lions will be out to avenge their 25-18 defeat against Skirlaugh in the NCL Division One play-off final in 2016.

Normanton Knights have an away tie at Royal Navy.

The full draw is:

Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors, Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys, Kells v British Police, Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs, Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields, Lock Lane v Hindley, Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars, London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Royal Air Force v Drighlington, Oulton Raiders v Siddal, Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks, Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill, Hull University v Hensingham, Orrell St James v Northampton Demons, Royal Navy v Normanton Knights, York Acorn v Askam, Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley, West Hull v Longhorns, East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans, Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets, Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh, British Army v Milford Marlins, Distington v Queens.