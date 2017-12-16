Howes equals club record in high jump at Sheffield

PONTEFRACT Athletics Club’s Cameron Howes was in excellent form at the Northern Athletics Indoor Open Meeting at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Cameron won the under 17 men’s high jump with a personal best performance of 1.83 metres, which equalled the Pontefract club record. Cameron’s younger sister Caitlin did 3.65 metres in the under 15 girls long jump and threw 6.10 metres in the shot putt.

Liam Greaves clocked 8.04 seconds in the under 15 boys 60 metres and Will Carter achieved 5.63 metres in the senior men’s long jump and 11.22 seconds in the 60 metres hurdles.

In last Saturday’s West Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Keighley, Faye Lightowler finished seventh out of 82 in the senior women’s race. Scott Daly recorded his best ever finishing position in this league when he came in 49th out of 134 in the senior men’s race with David Kidd also running well to take 71st position.

In the junior races, Julia Rutkowska did well to finish 22nd out of 45 in the under 11 girls race with Katie Kelly 31st.

Niamh Atkinson came 34th out of 66 in the under 13 girls race.