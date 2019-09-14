It’s all about the racing with great action at Pontefract

As the summer draws to an end and the autumn sets in, Pontefract Racecourse is winding down their season with four midweek race meetings where it is all about the racing.

They have two Thursday meetings in September and two Monday meetings in October with the first of them coming next Thursday (September 19).

It will be all about the racing on show and the course will be offering some invaluable tips to help find some winners on the day. They will have a punters panel to guide you through the racing at around 1pm – 1.30pm and a parade ring pundit to pick out those looking well before each race.

As well as all of that, there will also be an opportunity for a guest racecard analysis from a member of public. The course is giving you the chance to write a preview for each of their races on the day, which will appear in the racecard to help racegoers find a winner.

There is some great action on track with seven fantastic races lined up. The feature is the EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Stakes for a £30,000 prize, sponsored by Oxfordshire based Elkington Stud who are supporting the charity Racing to School.

Last year’s winner of this race was 8/1 shot Maid In India for Rachael Richardson and Eric Alston. Since that victory, all of Maid In India’s subsequent runs have been in Listed races, winning one of them.

Napoleons Casino Bradford sponsor several races over the season at Ponte and they sponsor the first race, the Median Auction Maiden Stakes over five furlongs. Last year’s winner of this race was ridden by Joe Fanning, who recently passed 2,500 career winners.

Neighbouring Pontefract & District Golf Club sponsor the third race on the card, for three-year-olds and older. Yorkshire-based trainer Roger Fell claimed a one-two in the same race last year with Daawy beating Mulligatawny by ½ length.

The second race on the card is named after the late Matty Bown, former head groundsman at Pontefract Racecourse.

The fourth race on the card is run over 2m1f and named after Sharon Watt’s Madam Lilibet, who ran an incredible 24 times at Ponte, winning three.

The 10-year-old competed in the Stayers Championship Series on a number of occasions and was renowned for her quirkiness. She was just as likely to pull herself up as she was to win, including back in October 2017 at Ponte when she initially refused to leave the parade ring before putting up a startling performance to beat her rivals.

The Maiden Stakes over 1m4f is the penultimate race of the day and is sponsored in honour of Paul Harratt. The final race of the day is sponsored by Racing TV and is for apprentice jockeys.