Kickboxing father and son win medals at World Championships

FATHER and son Wayne and George Emsley from Streethouse both won medals at this month’s World Kickboxing and Karate Commission (WKKC) World Championships in Florida.

Wayne won a silver medal and 11-year-old George a bronze medal at the world’s top kickboxing competition at Orlando.

George has been training for eight years and has won two world titles, six European titles, 24 British titles and 38 national/regional titles.

He trains most days at ACMAC in Doncaster under chief instructor Andy Crittenden who said: “Wayne and George Emsley competed together at the WKKC World Championships which is an amazing achievement for father and son.

“It was made more special that both of them fought their way to the podium.

“For 11 year old George it was a great experience and he fought many fights over the week. The final result was a bronze medal. However, it should have been more and he was very unlucky with decisions.

“George’s strength is his character and he will come back next year even stronger.

“He has won 26 gold medals this year and is one of the very best fighters in the country for his age.”

George is a year seven student at Crofton Academy who were very supportive of him attending the World Championships.

The Emsley family are grateful to George’s sponsors for their invaluable help.

In March, the Pontefract and Castleford Express published a story appealing for sponsorship to enable George to attend the World Championships.

George’s mum Jayne said: “As a direct result of The Express running the story a sponsor came forward for the full amount of £2,600. We were overwhelmed.

“We have built up a fabulous relationship with George’s sponsors LPW (Europe) Ltd.

“The directors have been to see George during a sponsored sparring session and have kept in touch at every point of his preparation for the championships and offered so much support to him.

“George’s sponsors also kept in touch every day while he was at the championships.

“They have offered great support and encouragement.

“A huge generous act of kindness gave our son a wonderful experience and for that we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

“Mum and dad are both proud of George and are looking forward to see what the future has in store for him.”