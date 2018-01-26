Knottingley keep up excellent work with revenge victory

KNOTTINGLEY RUFC’S excellent run in Yorkshire Division Three continued with Saturday’s 29-12 victory at Leeds Medics and Dentists.

A fifth win in six matches gave Knottingley revenge for a 15-14 home defeat against Medics in September.

Knottingley were forced to make late changes but it didn’t show as they gave an outstanding team performance to comprehensively outplay the Medics students who are always a speedy team and dangerous in attack.

The visitors were on top from the outset with tremendous defensive work led by Jim Mattin.

They kept Medics pinned in their own half for the first 20 minutes.

Nicky Beach kicked a penalty goal to put Knottingley ahead.

With Adam Baxter, Ryan Eades and Steven Scott making strong runs in midfield, Knottingley’s domination continued.

They created plenty of half chances but they were unable to supply the finish and they had to settle for another Beach penalty goal which doubled their lead.

Although the home side were on the back foot for long periods, they were still prepared to throw the ball wide in an attempt to get up the field.

However, Knottingley’s defence held solid even when they went a man down when Shane Simpson was sin-binned.

Knottingley increased their lead to 11-0 before half-time with the first try of the match.

A superb move that featured slick handling by Chris Ainley and Shane Simpson resulted in Joe Winstanley scoring at the corner.

The second half started like the first ended with both defences on top.

Knottingley’s scrum domination throughout the game was an important factor and helped them retain control.

They shot further ahead when Sean Simpson put in Ryan Eades for a converted try.

Medics battled hard to try to get back in the game.

Despite having captain Dale Ferguson sin-binned, Knottingley nearly held out but Medics worked the ball well to open their account with a converted try.

When Ferguson returned to the field and Knottingley were back to full strength, they piled forward, with fly-half Jamie Milton pulling the strings.

Medics were now chasing the game and conceding penalties. Beach was on target twice to put Knottingley 24-7 ahead.

Great defensive work from forwards Carl Dickinson, Jonny Clark, Daron Walker and Dave Moran foiled Medics before they scored a breakaway interception try.

Knottingley finished the game with a flourish and completed the scoring with a try by Mattin that Sean Simpson goaled.

Jack Middleton, Sean James, Tom Wright and Brandon Neilson also shone for Knottingley who will be looking to continue their momentum when they host Skipton on Saturday.