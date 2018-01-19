Knottingley’s surge continues with Modernians league double

KNOTTINGLEY RUFC’s revival in Yorkshire Division Three continued with Saturday’s 37-10 victory over Leeds Modernians at Howards Field.

Knottingley bagged their fourth win in five matches with an impressive display as they completed a league double over Modernians who they beat 12-11 away.

The home side ran away with the game in the second-half to storm to a bonus point win.

In a tight, physical first-half, both teams put in some huge hits.

The home side went ahead with a penalty goal and then stretched their lead with the opening try.

Fierce defence forced a Leeds error which Joe Winstanley quickly pounced on to finish well in the corner.

With Jim Mattin to the fore, Knottingley continued to defend superbly.

Moddernians opened their account with a penalty goal but they trailed 11-3 at the break after Knottingley kicked their second penalty goal.

Knottingley came out firing on all cyclinders in the second-half.

Chris Ainley continued his scoring run with a well-taken effort and a great run from man of the match Ryan Eades nearly set up another long range try straight from the re-start.

The home side then started throwing the ball about to stretch the Modernians defence.

An excellent move culminated in Shane Simpson sending in Nicky Beach for an unconverted try.

Despite having David Dunwell sin-binned, Knottingley continued to boss matters.

Being a man down seemed to inspire them and they enjoyed their most dominant spell of the game which led to Baz Leadbitter scoring.

Modernians battled back to score their only try of the game but Knottingley finished the game firmly in control.

Captain Dale Ferguson raced 70 yards in a weaving run before he was ankle tapped just short of the try line. He quickly bounced back up to his feet to unselfishly put in Mattin for a deserved try beneath the posts to complete the scoring.

Knottingley’s Wright was sent off two minutes from time for an alleged punch.

On Saturday Knottingley visit Leeds Medics and Dentists who won 15-14 at Howards Field in September.

Knottingley are seventh in the table, just one point ahead of Medics and Dentists who beat Stocksbridge 26-0 last Saturday.