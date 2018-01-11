Leaders Ambience aiming for 13th win on the spin

PONTEFRACT POOL League leaders Ambience A will be seeking a 13th successive league victory when they host fourth-placed Kellingley Club this evening (Thursday) when the league programme resumes.

Ambience A are three points clear of closest rivals Olde Tavern, with Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club a further three points adrift in third place.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Ambience A v Kellingley Club, Olde Tavern v Willow Park B, Byram Park B v Malt Shovel, Willow Park A v Foundry Lane Club, B and S Sports Club v Elephant, Cue Club v Ambience B, Glasshoughtonn WMC v Byram Park A.

POSITIONS: Ambience A played 12, won 12, points 103; Olde Tavern 14-12-100; Glasshoughton WMC 14-11-97; Kellingley Club 14-9-85; Cue Club 14-9-83; Byram Park A 12-9-76; Foundry Lane Club 14-6-70; Elephant 14-5-57; Ambience B 12-6-55; B and S 12-5-50; Willow Park A 11-5-45; Byram Park B 12-5-44; Willow Park B 12-1-34; Malt Shovel 14-1-32; Old Tree Inn 13-1-22.