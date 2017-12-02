Leaders are rocked by first defeat of season

DARTS Section leaders Rock Inn B slipped to their first defeat this season in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League when they lost 4-3 to closest rivals Progressive.

Progressive moved level on points with Rock Inn B who retained top spot on aggregate points.

Conservative Club climbed to fifth by beating Redhill Social Club 7-0. Rising Sun dropped to sixth after losing 4-3 to Junction.

Bottom team Commercial are still seeking their first win.

Dominoes section joint leaders Progressive and Rock Inn A have identical aggregate points.

Progressive beat Rock Inn B 4-1 and Rock Inn A defeated Townville 5-0.

Townville’s defeat sent them sliding from seventh to tenth place.

Wheatsheaf retained a three point lead in the fives and threes section by beating Glasshoughton WMC 3-2. Kippax Central move up to second place following a 3-2 victory over Olde Tavern .

Commercial dropped down to third after losing 4-1 to Last Orders.

Junction achieved their second win by beating Rising Sun 3-2.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 11, won 10, points 30; Progressive Club 11-10-30; Kippax Central 11-9-27; Wheatsheaf 11-8-24; Conservative Club 11-7-21; Rising Sun 11-7-21; Townville Club 10-7-21; Junction 11-6-18; Olde Tavern 11-3-9; Last Orders (Featherstone) 11-3-9; Glasshoughton WMC 10-2-6; Rock Inn A 11-2-6; Redhill Social Club 11-2-6; Commercial 11-0-0.

Dominoes: Progressive Club 11-8-24; Rock Inn A 11-8-24; Rising Sun 11-8-24; Redhill SC 11-7-21; Conservative Club 11-6-18; Kippax Central 11-5-15; Commercial 11-5-15; Junction 11-5-15; Wheatsheaf 11-5-15; Townville Club 10-5-15; Rock Inn B 11-4-12; Olde Tavern 11-4-12; Glasshoughton WMC 10-3-9; Last Orders (Featherstone) 11-3-9.

Fives and threes: Wheatsheaf 11-9-27; Kippax Central 11-8-24; Commercial 11-7-21; Townville Club 10-7-21; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 10-7-21; Olde Tavern 11-6-18; Redhill SC 11-6-18; Rock Inn A 11-5-15; Conservative Club 11-5-15; Progressive Club 11-5-15; Rising Sun 11-4-12; Last Orders (Featherstone) 11-3-9; Rock Inn B 11-2-6; Junction 11-2-6.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 33-23-69; Kippax Central 33-22-66; Wheatsheaf 33-22-66; Rising Sun 33-19-57; Townville Club 30-19-57; Conservative Club 33-18-54; Rock Inn B 33-16-48; Rock Inn A 33-15-45; Redhill Social Club 33-15-45; Junction 33-13-39; Olde Tavern 33-13-39; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 30-12-36; Commercial 33-12-36; Last Orders (Featherstone) 33-9-27.