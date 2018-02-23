Leaders Progressive put Sun in the shade

PROGRESSIVE are six points clear at the top of Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section after beating Rising Sun 5-2.

Second-placed Rock Inn B’s title hopes were dented by a 4-3 defeat against Wheatsheaf.

Wheatsheaf retained third spot on aggregate points from Kippax Central who trounced Redhill Social Club 6-1.

Dominoes section pacesetters Rock Inn A beat Glasshoughton WMC 3-2 to stay three points clear of Rising Sun who climbed to second with a a 3-2 victory over Progressive.

Wheatsheaf’s 4-1 defeat against Rock Inn B saw them slip to third place. Progressive are fourth, six points adrift of the leaders.

Glasshoughton WMC retained top spot in the fives and threes section on agreggate points despite losing 3-2 to Rock Inn A. Wheatsheaf moved level on points with Glasshoughton by beating Rock Inn B 4-1.

Third-placed Black Bull overcame Junction 4-1.

After being in the top eight most of the season, Townville have slipped to 12th spot with five straight defeats.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 21, won 20, points 60; Rock Inn B 21-18-54; Wheatsheaf 21-16-48; Kippax Central 21-16-48; Rising Sun 21-13-39; Conservative Club 21-13-39; Townville Club 21-13-39; Junction 21-10-30; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 21-9-27; Last Orders 21-7-21; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 21-6-18; Rock Inn A 21-4-12; Redhill Social Club 21-2-6; Black Bull 21-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 21-14-42, Rising Sun 21-13-39, Wheatsheaf 21-13-39; Progressive Club 21-12-36; Black Bull 21-12-36; Rock Inn B 21-11-33; Redhill Social Club 21-11-33; Conservative Club 21-11-33; Townville Club 21-10-30; Kippax Central 21-9-27; Junction 21-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 21-8-24; Last Orders 21-8-24; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 21-6-18.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 21-16-48; Wheatsheaf 21-16-48; Black Bull 21-15-45; Kippax Central 21-15-45; Redhill SC 21-12-36; Junction 21-10-30; Olde Tavern 21-9-27; Conservative Club 21-9-27; Rising Sun 21-9-27; Rock Inn B 21-8-24; Rock Inn A 21-8-24; Townville Club 211-8-24; Progressive Club 21-7-21; Last Orders 21-6-18.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 63-45-135; Kippax Central 63-40-120; Progressive Club 63-39-117; Rock Inn B 63-37-111; Rising Sun 63-35-105; Conservative Club 63-33-99; Townville Club 63-31-93; Glasshoughton WMC 63-30-90; Junction 63-29-87; Black Bull 63-27-81; Rock Inn A 63-26-78 Redhill SC 63-25-75; Olde Tavern 63-24-72; Last Orders 63-21-63.