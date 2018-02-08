Leaders Smawthorne beat title rivals

SMAWTHORNE B increased their lead to 11 points in Castleford and District Snooker League Section C.

They won 6-4 in a top-of-the-table match at Swillington Welfare B who retained second spot.

Third-placed Featherstone A beat Knottingley Conservatives B 8-2.

Section A leaders Swillington Welfare C lost 8-2 at fourth-placed Green Bowling A.

After three successive 10-0 wins, Section B leaders Pontefract Cue Club C had to settle for a 6-4 victory against St Joseph’s A.

Tonight’s fixtures are as follows:

Section A: Elmet A v Green Bowling A; Ladybalk A v Smawthorne D; Pontefract Cue Club E v Garforth WMC B; Pontefract Cue Club F v Garforth Country Club A, Smawthorne C Methley Ex-Service A; Swillington Social A v Pontefract Cue Club A; Swillington Welfare C v Pontefract Cue Club H.

Section B: Featherstone B v Edward B; Garforth WMC D v Swillington Welfare A; Kippax Central B v Townnville B; Ponte Cue Club A v Ponte Bowling A; St Joseph’s A v Kippax Central A; Townville A v Ponte Cue Club C.

Section C: Green Bowling B v Swillington Welfare B; Knottingley Cons B v Carleton A; Methley Ex-Serv B v YMCA A; Ponte Cue Club B v Ponte Cue Club G; Ponte Cue Club D v Rockware A; Rockware C v Featherstone A; Swillinngton Welf D v St Joseph’s B.

Section D: Kellingley Club A v Great Preston A; Kippax Ex-Serv B v Progressive A; Pontefract Bowling B v Garforth WMC A; Pontefract Cons ervatives A v Great Preston B; Prince of Wales B v Pontefract Conservatives B.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welfare C played 19, won 12, points 114; Methley Ex-Service Club A 19-12-110; Ponte Cue Club H 19-12-108; Green Bowling A 19-10-106; Ponte Cue Club F 19-10-100; Ponte Cue Club E 18-9-96; Ponte Cue Club A 18-9-94; Garforth WMC BB 18-7-92; Smawthorne A 19-8-92; Ladybalk A 19-10-90; Smawthorne D 19-9-86; Elmet A 19-9-84; Smawthorne C 19-7-78; Garforth CC A 18-9-78; Swillington Social A 19-7-72.

Section B: Pontefract Cue Club C 18-11-112; Garforth WMC C 17-10-97; Pontefract Cue Club I 18-10-94; St Joseph’s A 17-7-88; Townville A 17-10-88; Garforth CC B 18-8-88; Kippax Central B 17-10-86; Townville B 16-9-85; Garforth WMC D 17-8-84; Featherstone B 18-9-84; Ponte Bowling A 18-8-83; Swillington Welf A 18-7-82; Kippax Central A 18-7-78; Edward B 17-6-73.

Section C: Smawthorne B 19-14-120; Swillington Welfare B 19-10-109; Featherstone A 19-11-108; Swillington Welfare D 18-11-106; Ponte Cue Club B 18-11-102; Ponte Cue Club G 19-11-98; Rockware C 18-9-95; Carleton A 18-9-94; Rockware A 19-9-92; St Joseph’s B 19-9-90; Methley Ex-Serv BB 18-7-86; Green Bowling B 19-6-80; Pontefract Cue Club D 19-6-78; Knottingley Cons B 18-9-74; YMCA A 19-6-68.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 17-10-100; Ponte Cons B 17-10-98; Kellingley A 17-9-96; Kippax Ex Serv B 17-12-90; Ponte Social B 16-9-86; Kellingley B 17-9-86; Prince of Wales B 17-8-82; Ponte Bowling B 17-7-79; Great Preston B 14-6-73; Great Preston A 17-8-70; Progressive A 15-7-68; Ponte Cons A 14-5-62; Prince A 15-4-60.