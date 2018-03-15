Local pool players top of pots in national finals

SIXTY players from West Yorkshire county pool squad made an annual trip to Selsey in West Sussex to compete in the Blackball National Inter-County finals.

West Yorkshire men’s A team were crowned champions and local players involved included Scott Peart, 15-year-old Kieron Savage, Geoff Allen and team manager Daz Brown.

Three West Yorkshire men’s teams, a youth side and a ladies team all qualified for the knockout quarter final stages.

All five teams showed excellent form to book their places in the semi-finals.

The men’s B and youth teams, who were both reigning champions, and ladies team bowed out of the tournament after falling just short by a few games.

West Yorkshire men’s A and C teams both reached the finals where they both faced Essex.

Essex raced into early leads in both games and West Yorkshire’s C team, who were reigning champions, were unable to close the gap and were beaten 14-10. However, West Yorkshire’s A team managed to fight back from 4-1 and 8-5 down to finally go in front for the first time at 10-9. They eventually clinched the title 14-11 with a masterclass finish from legend Steve Webster.

West Yorkshire became the first team to win the tournament’s A section championship with a youth player in their line-up in talented teenager Savage.

Proud team manager Daz Brown said: “As a county manager, I’m proud of every person that travelled to Selsey showcase their skills on the biggest stage. We are growing as a county and we will only get bigger.”

West Yorkshire start the new county season on Sunday, April 22, from their base at the White Rose Pool and Snooker Club, Ossett. They have three men’s teams and also ladies, youth and seniors. They are looking to strengthen all the teams especially the youth squad at under 18 level.

Anybody interested in sponsoring the county teams is asked to get in touch with Daz Brown on 07812997439 or e-mail dazbrown23@icloud.com