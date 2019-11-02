Medal success in national event for Able2 Pontefract trio

A trio of Able2 Pontefract swimmers returned home victorious after success at the Halliwick National Swimming Championships at Ebbw Vale Leisure Centre, South Wales.

Charlie Clark, 17, from Notton, Thomas Raddings, 21, from Ackworth, and Oliver Peace, 27, from Upton, all came home with medals.

Charlie, competing at his first national Halliwick gala, won gold in the junior male 25m to become UK champion. He also won bronze medals in the 50m race and junior relay.

Thomas won the men’s 50m event for the second time, retaining his title he won last year, and he also achieved silver in the men’s 100m race.

Oliver, former five times national champion and competitor at the Halliwick National Championships for over 10 years, took a bronze medal in the men’s sprint event.

“It is a privilege to work with such talented athletes and I am so proud of their remarkable achievements,” said Steve Peace, team manager.

Halliwick, a pan disability swimming therapy concept that promotes disability equality, is celebrating its 50th anniversary of national competition.

Charlie and Thomas, who have Down Syndrome, and Oliver, who has autism, competed as part of the ASTRA5 Yorkshire squad that finished in third place overall.

Able2 Pontefract offers coaching and competitive opportunities in sport for people with learning disabilities. Visit www.soable2.org.uk or ring Steve Peace on 07551 648661.