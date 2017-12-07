New leaders Smawthorne hand out hammering

SMAWTHORNE B have taken a two point lead over closest rivals Swillington Welfare B in Castleford and District Snooker League Section C after winning 10-0 at lowly Pontefract Cue Club D.

Swillington Welfare C retained a four-point lead in Section A over second-placed Pontefract Cue Club H who have played one more match.

Section B pacesetters Featherstone B are six points clear of second-placed Pontefract Cue Club C.

Kellingley Club A continue to lead the way in Section D but they have played two more matches than second-placed Pontefract Social B and third-placed Pontefract Conservatives B.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welf C played 11, won 8, points 74; Ponte Cue Club H 12-7-70; Ponte Cue Club A 11-8-68; Green Bowling A 11-6-66; Ponte Cue Club F 12-6-66; Methley Ex-Serv A 11-7-62; Ladybalk A 11-8-62; Smawthorne A 11-6-60; Elmet A 11-7-54; Garforth WMC B 11-3-50; Ponte Cue Club E 11-4-48; Garforth CC A 11-4-44; Swillington Social A 11-4-40; Smawthorne D 11-3-38, Smawthorne C 12-3-38.

Section B: Featherstone B 10-8-68; Pontefract Cue Club C 10-6-62; St Joseph’s A 10-5-56; Garforth WMC D 10-6-56; Townville A 10-7-56; Townville B 10-5-53; Kippax Central A 11-5-52; Ponte Cue Club I 11-5-50; Garforth WMC C 10-4-49; Edward B 11-4-49; Ponte Bowling A 12-4-47; Kippax Central B 10-5-46; Swillington Welf A 11-4-46; Garforth CC B 10-3-42.

Section C: Smawthorne B 11-8-72; Swillington Welf B 11-7-70; Rockware A 11-7-64; Ponte Cue Club B 11-7-64; Ponte Cue Club G 12-8-64; Featherstone A 11-6-60; Carleton A 11-6-60; Swillington Welf D 11-5-58; Rockware C 11-5-54; Methley Ex Serv B 11-5-52; St Joseph’s B 12-5-52; Green Bowling B 11-4-48; Knottingley Cons B 11-6-48; Ponte Cue Club D 12-2-40; YMCA A 11-3-34.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 11-6-62; Pontefract Social Club B 9-7-60; Pontefract Conservatives B 9-6-56; Prince of Wales B 10-5-50; Garforth WMC A 9-5-48; Great Preston B 9-4-46; Ponte Cons A 9-4-44; Great Preston A 9-5-44; Kippax Ex-Service B 9-6-44; Prince of Wales A 9-3-42; Kellingley Club B 9-5-42; Pontefract Bowling B 12-3-42; Progressive A 10-3-40.