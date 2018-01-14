New role at Pontefract for former top jockey Chaloner

FORMER Royal Ascot winning jockey George Chaloner has joined Pontefract racecourse’s management team.

Chaloner retired from riding last year after a succession of bad injuries.

The 25-year-old, who rode 137 winners from 1,400 rides during a seven-year career, has been appointed as full-time management assistant.

He will assist both Pontefract’s managing director Norman Gundill and assistant manager Richard Hammill.

He will primarily be involved in working with Mr Hammill to implement Pontefract’s marketing and promotions programme.

He will also train as a clerk of the course and once he is accredited Mr Gundill will give up that role and Mr Chaloner will share clerking duties with Mr Hammill.

The highlights of his riding career came in a seven-day spell in the summer of 2014 when he steered Richard Fahey-trained Baccarat to victory in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot and then landed the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle aboard his stablemate Angel Gabrial just a week later.

Mr Chaloner, who spent his early career with National Hunt trainer Malcolm Jefferson before joining Fahey, is delighted to have been given the chance to work at Pontefract.

“Pontefract was one of my favourite tracks to ride as a jockey due to its challenging nature and was a lucky track of mine,” he said.

“Retiring from race riding was a huge decision to make and I am honoured that Pontefract has given me the opporttunity of having another career within the racing industry. I am really looking forward to working with their team.”

Mr Gundill said: “With our continued success, it has become clear that we need expand our management team and we think George is the ideal person to join us.

Mr Hammill said: “I am delighted George is to join our team.

“His background, qualities and enthusiasm will be very beneficial to Pontefract and I look forward to working with him.”