No increase in Premier and Paddock enclosure prices at Pontefract Racecourse

Pontefract Racecourse has announced that there will be no increase to the admission for the Premier or Grandstand & Paddock Enclosures for the 2019 season, but the price of the new large Picnic Enclosures has gone up £1.

Many racegoers have already taken advantage of the extended 50% off early bird discount, which ran from December 1 until mid January. There is still 25% off until March 4.

Racegoers will also be able to win fantastic prizes again in the Wall of Fame promotion. The two promotions which were unveiled in 2018 – ‘It’s Champion’ and ‘Ponte Faithful’ – will be back again in 2019.

‘It’s Champion’ will kick in when either the 2018 Pontefract champion trainer (Richard Fahey) or jockey (Danny Tudhope) win a race during 2019. For the 30 minutes following their win, a special offer will be unlocked, giving discounts, freebies and special offers. The Ponte Faithful campaign rewards those who booked in advance for racing in 2018, and re-book again for a raceday in 2018.

John Quinn will host the Pontefract Annual Badge Holders visit in 2019. A group of 50 will be taken to the yard before returning for the meeting on July 1, hopefully armed with winners!

With the cost of a joint annual badge working out at just over £8 a person per day for the whole season, the loyalty card scheme and the free Yorkshire postcode promotion all in operation, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

The next music night at the course will feature Billy Ocean and will take place on Friday, May 24.

Meanwhile a new Abba Night will welcome one of the UK’s best Abba tribute bands to the stage on Friday, July 19. The annual beer festival will take place on the same night.

Ladies Day will be on Wednesday, August 7 and the winner of the best dressed lady competition will receive a week’s holiday for two in a Riu Resort in Jamaica. Second prize is a weekend at the new Riu Hotel in Madrid.

Full details of all the Pontefract race meetings to be held this year can be found at their website on www.pontefractraces.co.uk.