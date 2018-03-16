Pacesetters hand out hammering to Townville

PROGRESSIVE retained a six point lead in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section by trouncing Townville 6-1.

Second-placed Rock Inn B were also in great form in a 7-0 win against Olde Tavern.

Wheatsheaf climbed to third place on aggregate points following a 7-0 win over Black Bull.

Kippax Central slipped to fourth after losing 4-3 to Last Orders.

Dominoes section leaders Rock Inn A lost 3-2 to Rising Sun who moved level on points with them.

Black Bull’s 3-2 victory over Wheatsheaf saw them climb from sixth to third place.

Progressive dropped down to fourth after losing 4-1 to Townville.

Conservative Club jumped three places to eighth by beating Junction 3-2.

Black Bull stayed top of the fives and threes section by defeating Wheatsheaf 4-1.

Kippax Central moved up to third on aggregate points despite losing 3-2 to Last Orders.

Wheatsheaf have slipped to fourth. Kippax Central and Wheatsheaf are both three points adrift of the top two teams.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 23, won 22, points 66; Rock Inn B 23-20-60; Wheatsheaf 23-17-51; Kippax Central 23-17-51; Conservative Club 23-15-45; Rising Sun 23-15-45; Townville Club 23-13-39; Junction 23-10-30; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 23-9-27; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 23-8-24; Last Orders 23-8-24; Rock Inn A 23-4-12; Redhill Social Club 23-3-9; Black Bull 23-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 23-14-42, Rising Sun 23-14-42; Black Bull 23-13-39; Progressive Club 23-13-39; Conservative Club 23-13-39; Wheatsheaf 23-13-39; Rock Inn B 23-12-36; Redhill Social Club 23-12-36; Townville Club 23-12-36; Kippax Central 23-11-33; Glasshoughton WMC 23-10-30; Junction 23-9-27; Last Orders 23-8-24; Olde Tavern 23-7-21.

Fives and threes: Black Bull 23-17-51; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 23-17-51; Kippax Central 23-16-48; Wheatsheaf 23-16-48; Redhill SC 23-12-36; Junction 23-11-33; Rising Sun 23-11-33; Rock Inn B 23-10-30; Conservative Club 23-10-30; Rock Inn A 23-9-27; Olde Tavern 23-9-27; Progressive Club 23-9-24; Townville Club 23-8-24; Last Orders 23-7-21.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 69-46-138; Progressive Club 69-44-132; Kippax Central 69-44-132; Rock Inn B 69-42-126; Rising Sun 69-40-120; Conservative Club 69-38-114; Glasshoughton WMC 69-35-105; Townville Club 69-33-99; Junction 69-30-90; Black Bull 69-30-90; Rock Inn A 69-27-81; Redhill SC 69-27-81; Olde Tavern 69-25-75; Last Orders 69-23-69.