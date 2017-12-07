Perfect 10 for new leaders Ambience

AMBIENCE A are Pontefract Pool League’s new leaders.

They have a two-point lead over former pacesetters Olde Tavern after beating them 7-3 in Thursday’s top of the table match.

It was Ambience’s 10th win in 10 matches this season and they also have two matches in hand on Olde Tavern.

RESULTS: Olde Tavern 3, Ambience A 7; Byram Park A 8, Malt Shovel 2; B and C Sports Club 2, Glasshoughton WMC 8; Foundry Lane Club 3, Cue Club 7; Kellingley Club 8, Willow Park A 2.

POSITIONS: Ambience A played 10, won 10, points 84; Olde Tavern 12-10-82; Glasshoughton WMC 11-8-75; Cue Club 12-9-75; Kellingley Club 12-8-72; Byram Park A 10-8-69; Foundry Lane Club 11-5-57; Ambience B 11-5-48; Elephant 11-3-42; B and S 10-4-41; Willow Park A 9-5-39; Byram Park B 8-3-30; Willow Park B 10-0-28; Old Tree Inn 9-0-16.

Defending champions Foundry Lane A stretched their lead in Knottingley Town Pool League to 18 points with a 7-1 win at Progressive B.

Third-placed Swan, who have three matches in hand on the leaders, won 7-1 at Golden Lion.

RESULTS: Golden Lion 1, Swan 7; Progressive B 1, Foundry Lane A 7; Steampacket 3, Progressive A 5; Winston 7, Railway 1.

POSITIONS: Foundry Lane A played 16, won 13, points 91; Progressive A 16-11-73; Swan 13-10-67; Foundry Lane B 12-7-56; Winston 16-5-56; Golden Lion 12-6-42; Anvil 12-4-42; Progressive B 12-4-38; Steampacket 12-1-28; Railway 9-4-27.