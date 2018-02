PONTEFRACT Athletics Club’s Christine McCarthy was in outstanding form in last Sunday’s Dewbury 10k.

Christine finished second in the women over 55 category in a time of 44 minutes, 13 seconds.

Two weeks earlier, Christine clocked three hours, 29 minutes, 26 seconds in the Dubai Marathon.

Pontefract AC’s David Kidd and Scott Daly also ran well in the Dewsbury race.

David was 68th overall in 36 minutes, 19 seconds and Scott was 77th in 36 minutes, 24 seconds.