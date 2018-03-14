Pontefract bag crucial win in play-off bid

PONTEFRACT Squash Club won 4-1 in last night’s crucial Premier League match at Warwick/Kenilworth.

The Midlands team went into the game one point ahead of Pontefract and whoever won was almost guaranteed a place in next month’s play-offs.

The strength of Pontefract‘s team often depends on World Tour commitments but fortunately they were at full strength with a line-up of James Willstrop, Saurav Ghosal, Chris Simpson, Patrick Rooney and Laura Massaro.

Willstrop beat Iker Pajares 3-1, Ghosal edged out Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-2, Simpson came out on top 3-2 against Mark Fuller and Rooney eased to a 3-0 victory against Guy Pearson.

Massaro lost 3-1 to Sarah-Jane Perry.