Pontefract boost play-off bid by beating Bristol

PONTEFRACT boosted their Premier Squash League play-off bid with last night’s (Tuesday) 4-1 win over Bristol.

Pontefract’s team of James Willstrop, Chris Simpson, Patrick Rooney, Abhay Singh and Fiona Moverley comprised three senior internationals and two junior internationals so there was no doubting the quality of the side.

Willstrop played in the Windy City Open in Chicago and only arrived back on the day of the match which made things difficult for him.

Moverley gave Pontefract a great start by beating Laura Neill 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-5).

Rooney lost the first game against Sean Conroy 11-13 but won the next two 11-8 and 11-4 before clinching a 3-1 victory with an 11-9 success in the fourth.

Singh also staged a good recovery after losing 10-12 to Theis Houlberg in the first game.

Singh bounced back to win the next three games 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 to give Pontefract an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Simpson defeated Josh Masters 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-9).

Willstrop won the first game against Youssef Soliman but the Bristol player hit back to win the next three 11-3, 11-8, 11-8.