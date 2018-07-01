Pontefract course ready to show ‘The Art of Racing’

The ‘Art of Racing’ raceday won an award at the prestigious Showcase Awards for its unique innovation and the first of two Art of Racing racedays in 2018 takes place at Pontefract on Monday.

It once again promises to be a brilliant day for racing fanatics and those going racing for the first time as the meeting celebrates everything we know and love about the Sport of Kings!

For those who think they know a bit about racing, the racecourse is looking for seven guest tipsters to preview one race each on the day. These form experts will then visit the course on the day to share their knowledge to other racegoers before their race takes place.

Pontefract are also looking for those with a keen eye for the horses to join them to pick out the Best Turned Out Horse in each race as well. If you would like to be considered for either of these roles, contact the racecourse on 01977 781307 or email info@pontefract-races.co.uk

There will also be a beginners commentary booth for people to have a go at commentating on a race ‘behind the scenes’ – everyone taking part will be able to take home a recording of their commentary. There will be free bus trips to see the equine stars down at the start of all the five and six furlong races. It’s going to be a fun packed day with plenty going on!

On the track the European Breeders Fund sponsor the two most valuable races on the card – the fillies handicap and the Spindrifter Conditions Stakes. The ‘Spindrifter’ was the highest rated race run at Pontefract in 2017, always attracting speedy youngsters. The race honours Spindrifter, who won an incredible 12 races as a two-year-old in 1980 – three of which were at Pontefract!

The popular Lifetime in Racing Series host a five furlong sprint in honour of Alan Hogg. With a rich history in the sport, Alan Hogg is an unsung hero of the stud sector, working as stud manager for Lennie Peacock’s Manor House Stud in Middleham. There are also two races on the card run in honour of dearly missed family members. The Conway family will again be remembering Wayne for the 11th consecutive year. He loved racing at Pontefract and would have loved having a race in his honour. Tony Perkins also sponsors the Classified Race in memory of his late grandfather Wilfred Underwood.

Discounted tickets are available to those booking in advance – see www.pontefract-races.co.uk for details.