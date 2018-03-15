Pontefract Cue Club F step up bid to win title for fifth successive year

PONTEFRACT Cue Club F stepped up their bid to win the Castleford and District Snooker League Section A championship for a fifth successive season.

After snatching top spot by beating Methley Ex-Service Club A 8-2, they visit closest rivals Swillington Welfare C tonight in a crucial match.

Section B’s top two - Pontefract Cue Club C and Cue Club I - both lost 8-2 against Pontefract Bowling A and Garforth WMC C respectively.

Just four points divide the top four teams in Section C - Smawthorne B, Pontefract Cue Club G, Swillington Welfare B and Featherstone A.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Green Bowling A v Swillington Social A, Ladybalk A v Smawthorne C, Methley Ex-Service A v Garforth WMC B, Ponte Cue Club H v Garforth CC A, Smawthorne A v Cue Club A, Smawthorne D v Cue Club E, Swillington Welfare C v Pontefract Cue Club F.

Section B: Edward B v Ponte Cue Club C, Garforth CC B v Featherstone B, Garforth WMC C v Garforth WMC D, Kippax Central B v Ponte Cue Club I, Ponte Bowling A v Kippax Central A, Townville B v St Joseph’s A.

Section C: Carleton A v Swillington Welfare B, Pontefract Cue Club B v Rockware C, Pontefract Cue Club D v Methley Ex-Serv B, Pontefract Cue Club G v Smawthorne B, Rockware A v YMCA A, St Joseph’s B v Green Bowling B, Swillington Welf D v Knottingley Cons B.

Section D: Garforth WMC A v Great Preston B, Great Preston A v Ponte Cons A, Kellingley A v Ponte Bowling B, Kellingley B v Prince of Wales A, Progressive A v Ponte Social B.

POSITIONS - Section A: Ponte Cue Club F played 24, won 15, points 138; Swill Welf C 23-15-136; Cue Club E 23-13-128; Methley Ex-Serv A 23-12-126; Green Bowl A 23-11-124; Cue Club A 23-12-122; Garforth WMC B 23-11-120; Cue Club H 23-12-120; Elmet A 23-13-114; Smawthorne A 23-9-112; Smawthorne D 23-11-112; Smawthorne C 24-10-102; Ladybalk A 23-10-100, Swill Soc A 23-10-94; Garforth CC A 23-10-92.

Section B: Ponte Cue Club C 21-13-128; Cue Club I 22-13-122; Garforth WMC C 21-12-121; Townville B 21-13-117; St Joseph’s A 21-10-112; Ponte Bowling A 23-11-111; Kippax Central A 22-10-104; Garforth WMC D 21-9-102; Garforth CC B 21-10-102; Featherstone B 21-10-100; Townville A 21-11-100; Swillington Welf A 22-8-96; Kippax Central B 20-10-94; Edward B 21-6-83.

Section C: Smawthorne B 23-15-134; Ponte Cue Club G 24-15-134; Swillington Welfare B 23-12-133; Featherstone A 24-13-130; Swillington Welf D 23-12-122; Carleton A 24-12-122; Ponte Cue Club B 23-13-120; St Joseph’s B 24-12-120; Rockware C 23-12-119; Methley Ex-Serv B 23-10-110; Rockware A 23-10-110; Ponte Cue Club D 24-9-106; Green Bowling B 23-8-102; Knottingley Cons B 23-11-96; YMCA A 23-9-92.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 19-12-118; Kellingley A 22-11-118; Pontefract Conservatives B 20-11-112; Ponte Social B 19-11-106; Kippax Ex-Serv B 20-13-105; Prince of Wales B 22-10-104; Pontefract Bowling B 21-10-101; Great Preston B 19-8-97; Kellingley B 18-10-94; Progressive A 19-10-93; Great Preston A 19-8-76; Pontefract Conservatives A 17-5-70; Prince of Wales A 17-5-66.