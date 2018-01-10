Pontefract lose to unbeaten leaders Nottingham

PREMIER Squash League Division A leaders Nottingham made it five wins from five games with last night’s 4-1 home victory over Pontefract/Woodfield.

Pontefract’s former world number one Laura Massaro won the opening game, beating Hana Ramadan 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-5).

Nottingham levelled when Nicolas Mueller overcame Patrick Rooney 3-0 (20-18, 11-5, 11-4).

Pontefract debutant Abhay Singh won the first set 11-9 against Richie Fallows but the Nottingham player hit back to win the next three 11-8, 12-10, 11-5 to bag a 3-1 win and put the home side back in front.

Nottingham clinched victory when Declan James recovered from 2-1 down beat Chris Simpson 3-2 (11-9, 4-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8).

In the final match of the night, Pontefract’s James Willstrop lost to old rival Nick Matthew in an entertaining three games.