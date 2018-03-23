Pontefract move closer to clinching title with revenge victory

PONTEFRACT RUFC are on the brink of winning the Yorkshire Division Two championship.

With four league games remaining, they are 19 points clear of closest rivals Barnsley after stretching their winning run to 14 matches last Saturday.

Pontefract beat Wath Upon Dearne 41-10 at Moor Lane while Barnsley lost 24-15 at West Park Leeds.

Pontefract can clinch the title when they host mid-table Roundhegians this Saturday.

The home side will be seeking a league double, having won 36-14 at Roundhegians four months ago.

Pontefract’s last defeat was at Wath Upon Dearne in early November when they were edged out 36-28.

They gained sweet revenge with a dominant performance in the return fixture last Saturday.

The Moor Laners led 19-5 at half-time and never showed any sign of relinquishing their grip in the second period.

Dave Findlay scored three tries and captain Craig Fawcett bagged two in Pontefract’s impressive seven-try display.

Jonny Hill and Richard Hossack were the other try scorers and Callum Watts chipped in with three conversions.

Findlay put Pontefract on their way with a sixth minute touchdown.

Fawcett then went over before Findlay got his second eight minutes before half-time.

Pontefract brought on substitutres Joe Perkins, James Griffin and Chris Sant at the start of the second-half which was only six minutes old when Hossack grabbed their fourth try.

Further tries from Fawcett and Hill put Pontefract out of sight before Findlay rounded things off by completing his hat-trick in the 73rd minute.

Fawcett is Pontefract’s leading try scorer this season. Last Saturday’s double took his tally to 26. Stewart Sandereson is second with 21 followed by Hossack with 14.

Glen Boyd has made most appearances for Pontefract this season with 23, followed by Jonny Hill (22) and James Griffin (21).