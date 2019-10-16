Pontefract prepares to stage final race meeting of thrilling season

After a great summer of racing, Pontefract Racecourse’s 2019 season comes to a close next Monday.

The final meeting ends what has been a fantastic year at the West Yorkshire track with some memorable racing. And the final raceday is no different with a top class Listed two-year-old race on the card.

The 27th running of the Listed ebfstallions.com Silver Tankard Stakes has an impressive roll of honour with past winners including Comic Strip, who won the 2004 renewal for Sir Mark Prescott before being sold to race in Hong Kong and becoming one of the most successful horses in their history.

D’Bai took the honours in 2016 for Charlie Appleby and the same yard sent out the hot favourite for the race in 2018 in the shape of Old Persian. The 2018 winner, Manuela De Vega, finished fourth in the Oaks this season.

It is the final leg of the Pontefract Stayers Championship as well. The stayers races are always hugely popular with racegoers and a great spectacle as the equine stars set off to complete over a full circuit of the testing West Yorkshire track.

It is all up for grabs in the Phil Bull Trophy Conditions Stakes with both Forewarning and Rubenesque still in with a chance of taking the honours.

Phil Bull founded Timeform and he framed the conditions of this race to allow some of the top class stayers who regularly compete in the best staying races in the country the opportunity to get their head in front.

The champion jockey and trainer from Pontefract during the 2019 racing season will also be crowned.

Richard Fahey and Danny Tudhope have been the champion trainer and jockey respectively for the last two seasons but it is all change this year with Mark Johnston and Graham Lee currently leading the way – but it is still all up for grabs with one day to go.

The racecourse continues to run the Yorkshire Postcode Promotion. The scheme gives racegoers from Yorkshire the chance to come racing in the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure for free. The last meeting of the season is again part of the promotion, and punters with postcodes from Bradford will be eligible for cheap entry on the last day.

There will also be a chance to buy some early Christmas presents too as the Injured Jockeys Fund will have their stand on course. You will also be able to purchase your 2020 Annual Badge. The action is currently timed to get under way for the final time in 2019 at 2.20pm with gates opening at midday. With a number of horses trying to squeeze in one final run for the season, there may be an additional race on the programme so keep an eye out for last minute changes to the race times.