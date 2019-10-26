Pontefract Racecourse in running for three prestigious awards

Pontefract Racecourse has been named as a finalist in three categories for the prestigious Showcase & Awards, hosted by the Racecourse Association (RCA).

The Showcase & Awards is the marquee event of British racecourses that celebrate excellence and innovation in partnership with Moët Hennessy, Racing Post and Great British Racing.

Pontefract has been listed as a finalist in the operational excellence, spotlight and events categories with the winner to be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday, November 14 at Hamilton Park Racecourse.

The operational excellence award recognises behind the scenes initiatives that improve the operational performance and customer service at racecourses while the spotlight award rewards standalone initiatives that enrich the racecourse brand and/or raceday experience.

The events award celebrates events that provide memorable days out and attract new racegoers. Entries were asked to demonstrate a defined strategy and excellence in execution, along with a clear link to the racecourse brand and encouragement of return visits.

Richard Hammill, chief operating officer at Pontefract Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for these three awards. The showcase event is a huge date in the racecourse’s diary and it’s a great honour for Pontefract to be listed alongside some of the biggest and best racecourses in the country and to have our marketing programme recognised.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to win awards at the event in the past and we will continue to focus our efforts on improving Pontefract for all its customers.”

Paul Swain, RCA brand & experience manager, added: “I am thrilled for Pontefract Racecourse for their success in being named a finalist at the 2019 Showcase & Awards.

“Competition for these awards continues to grow each year and it was only fitting for our tenth ceremony that we can celebrate a record number of submissions.

“Our finalists represent the best of British Racecourses and should all be immensely proud of the work they’ve done to enhance the customer experience and their racecourse overall.”