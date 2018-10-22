Pontefract Racecourse nominated for prestigious award

Pontefract Racecourse are delighted to have been named as a finalist in the prestigious Showcase & Awards hosted by the Racecourse Association (RCA).

The Showcase & Awards is the marquee event of British racecourses that annually celebrates first class customer experience in partnership with Moët Hennessy, Racing Breaks, Racing Post and Great British Racing.

Pontefract Racecourse has been listed as a finalist in both the Best Campaign and #TopSpot categories.

From the five finalists named the winner will be revealed at the awards ceremony, which takes place on Thursday, November 8 at Aintree Racecourse.

The Best Campaign category celebrates excellence in the sphere of marketing, increasing the appeal of racing to new audiences and improving the frequency of visits among customers.

Entries were asked to demonstrate the clear strategy and execution used for the campaign by means of a multi-tiered approach to engage with a target audience.

The #TopSpot Award is looking for standalone initiatives, large or small, that enrich the racecourse brand and/or raceday experience for customers.

They should be ‘shareable’ ideas to enable other racecourses to use the best practice. To enter racecourses had to tweet an image to @RCAShowcase using #TopSpot and a brief description.

Richard Hammill, chief operating officer at Pontefract Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for these two awards.

“The Showcase Event is a huge date in the racecourse’s diary and it’s a great honour for Pontefract to be listed alongside some of the biggest and best racecourses in the country and to have our marketing programme recognised.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to win awards at the event in the past and we will continue to focus our efforts on improving Pontefract for all its customers.”

Caroline Davies, RCA Racecourse services director, said: “I am thrilled for Pontefract Racecourse for their success in being named a finalist at the 2018 Showcase & Awards.

“It is one of the most exciting times of year to see the showcase submissions go before the judges to demonstrate the care and attention given to enhancing the raceday experience.

“I extend my congratulations to the team for their hard work in securing this achievement as one of our finalists and wish them the best of luck ahead of the awards ceremony at Aintree Racecourse on Thursday, November 8.”