Pontefract Racecourse set to stage Northern Racing College Charity day

Next Wednesday is when Pontefract traditionally looks to the future stars of racing, both human and equine.

It’s the 30th annual Northern Racing College Charity Day.

The race meeting is unique in the fact that the majority of the card sees races sponsored by different bookmakers who traditionally set aside their commercial rivalry on this day in order to encourage the grass roots and future of the sport.

The Northern Racing College, based just outside Doncaster, was set up in 1984 and provides a range of courses at all levels for people who are looking at the horseracing industry as a future career. It also offers those currently in the business the chance to develop their qualifications and skills.

The racing on the day casts an eye to future stars. The opening two-year-old novice stakes, sponsored by EBF and William Hill, is historically an informative event.

The race was won a few years ago by the subsequent globetrotting superstar, Peniaphobia, a regular in Group 1 races in Hong Kong in recent years.

Kevin Ryan took the race with Celebrity Dancer last year who himself looks to be pretty smart and went on to be placed in the valuable Goffs yearling sales race at York.

In fact, Kevin Ryan could be a trainer to keep an eye out for on this day – he trained three winners at this meeting last year with Kings Full and Savannah Moon adding to his tally.

The three-year-old maiden on the card also has a rich history – John Gosden’s Royal Ascot winner ‘Remote’ made his debut in this a few years ago while last year Mark Johnston’s Making Miracles was just touched off before continuing rapid improvement, running in some of the most competitive long distance handicaps around at Royal Ascot and York.

Again, looking ahead to the stars of tomorrow, the card concludes with the third round of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Handicap. Last year’s winner Foxtrot Knight was ridden by Sebastian Woods. The jockey now rides for the yard of champion Pontefract trainer Richard Fahey.

As always seems to be the case, Fahey himself had a winner on the card last year and if he can win again this year he will unlock the “It’s Champion” promotion, where for half-an- hour after the winner has been announced a special offer will be available to all racegoers on course. This promotion also applies if Danny Tudhope (Pontefract 2018 champion jockey) rides a winner at the course in 2019.

