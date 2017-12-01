Pontefract’s impressive Wall of Fame mosaic earns prestigious award

PONTEFRACT racecourse has been honoured at the annual RCA Showcase Awards at Newbury by winning the prestigious TopSpot accolade.

The RCA showcase awards, partnered by Moët Hennessy and Racing Post, celebrate excellence and innovation in racecourse customer experience .

Pontefract beat off all the competition and impressed the judges with their Wall of Fame which has put the customer at the heart of everything the racecourse does on racedays as well as in their marketing campaigns. The impressive mosaic is on display in the grandstand and paddock bar.

Racegoers are encouraged to check the artwork to see if they can spot themselves and then claim a prize.

Maggie Carver, Racecourse Association chairman, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for all the winners and especially for the team at Pontefract for their hard work and dedication to ensure outstanding customer experience at the racecourse.

“The excellence and innovation of all our finalists made the competition as fierce as ever, and the winners have shown exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences and initiatives across the sport.

“Well done to all the winners and finalists who can be very proud of their achievements.

“The variety and range of our racecourses are what makes the sport in Britain so unique and it was really pleasing to see so many represented and winning awards.”

Richard Hammill, Pontefract racecourse’s assistant manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won an award at the RCA Showcase Awards.

“The seminar and awards are a fantastic example of how the racing industry comes together to share best practice.

“For a small independent racecourse like Pontefract to be able to compete with, and beat, some of their larger counterparts is a huge achievement and shows what a memorable experience Pontefract are able to provide at all their race meetings. “

The Wall of Fame will be back once again in 2018 with a revised visual of racegoers who attended Pontefract racecourse during the 2017 season.

Once again, there will be a an excellent range of prizes on offer for anyone who spots themselves on the Wall of Fame.

The 2018 visual will be available via the racecourse website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk early in the New Year.

Early bird tickets for Pontefract’s 2018 season go on sale today (Friday, December 1).

Pontefract’s first fixture next year will be on Tuesday, April 3.