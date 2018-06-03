Pontefract’s Rooney enjoys one of best wins of career

British Under 23 champion Patrick Rooney has been in fine form of late, winning his second PSA tour event at the Stortford Classic this month and playing in the Italian League finals in Riccione.

The Pontefract-based player had probably the best win of his career when he beat the Scottish number two, Greg Lobban, who has himself enjoyed a successful season.

Lewis Doughty and Alex Hodgetts also played in Riccione and Doughty acquitted himself well. He heads to New Zealand shortly for three PSA tournaments, ending up in Auckland.

James Willstrop joined forces with Commonwealth Games silver medallist and England team-mate Daryl Selby to play an exhibition at the Royal Berkshire Club, near Windsor, followed by a night in Norfolk, celebrating North Walsham Squash Club’s 40th year of existence.

They played matches at both clubs, followed by question and answer sessions.

There are plans to stage similar nights in Yorkshire in August involving Willstrop and Paul Coll, who was Willstrop’s opponent in the Commonwealth Games final.

James has one more squash commitment this season in Mulhouse, France when he plays for the host club in the French League finals in a fortnight.

He has already visited his old school Ackworth with his Commonwealth medals, addressing the whole school, and he will soon be visiting St Peter’s School, York – which played the first-ever public schools match in the early twenties against Haileybury – and Pontefract area schools, including Airedale Junior with who Pontefract Squash Club has a long relationship. Eight of their pupils recently went to the British Open in Hull, organised through the club’s Foundation and 20 will resume coaching every week for five weeks next month.