Pontefract’s Todd so close to glory in world’s leading junior event

Pontefract Squash Club’s Sam Todd narrowly failed to win the Under 17 British Junior Open in Birmingham when he lost 3-2 in the final to top seeded Egyptian Yehia Elnawasany.

Todd looked to be on course for a fantastic victory in the world’s foremost junior tournament when he opened up a 2-0 lead in the final.

But the Egyptian number one seed fought back strongly to win the title, taking the deciding game 11-6.

After three 3-0 wins on his way to the semi-finals Todd himself produced a comeback from 2-0 down to another Egyptian, Karim Elbarbary. Remaining composed, he recovered to win his place in the final.

Still only 15, Todd will still be young enough to compete in the Under 17 division again next year.

Several other Pontefract players performed with credit in the prestigious event and they will have gained a great deal from the experience at the highest level.

The touring South African Knights were in Pontefract and they just managed a two-all draw.

Patrick Rooney and Matt Godson won convincingly for Pontefract and Taminder Gata-Aura and Danny Bray went the full distance, both losing in the fifth.

The Knights are a university team, which tours every two years and the match against Pontefract was their 26th out of 34 on their 2018/19 tour.

The Yorkshire League begins its second half next week and the Pontefract first Premier team are away to Hull and East Riding while the second team take on Queen’s Halifax at home.