Pontefract star Rooney lifts British Championship

IT WAS a successful time last weekend for Pontefract Squash Club’s players with pride of place going to Patrick Rooney, one of England’s brightest young prospects.

Rooney won the British Under 23 Championship at the Roehampton Club in Surrey.

He dropped only one game in his four matches, beating promising Sheffield player Nick Wall 3-0 in the final.

He goes to Edinburgh this weekend for a PSA event in which he is seeded 3/4.

Seasoned England senior internationals Daryl Selby and Chris Simpson head the draw in Edinburgh.

The Yorkshire Senior Championships, held at Pontefract, saw Taminder Gata Aura crowned champion, beating clubmate Lewis Doughty 3-1 in the final. Katie Smith won the women’s title, beating Sheffield’s Charlotte Jagger in the final.

One of Pontefract’s longest serving members Simon Gittins, captain of the third Yorkshire League team, was a popular winner of the men’s over 40 championship.

Ponntefract’s James Willstrop began the Tournament of Champions in New York with an impressive 3-0 win over the Australian number one Cameron Pilley before losing a 68- minute well-contested match 3-1 to England teammate Nick Matthew.

There were some shock results in the second round.

The Shorbagy brothers both departed and an even bigger shock was the defeat of world number three Karim Abdel Gawad, who lost to Nicholas Mueller, the Swiss number one.

Pontefract’s first Yorkshire Premier League side beat Chapel Allerton 2nds 5-0 last week.

They travel to Sheffield’s Abbeydale Park this week with their strongest possible team looking for another convincing win to maintain their title bid.

Led by Rooney, Pontefract’s team will include for the first time Indian Abhay Singh, who reached the final of the Bitish Under 19 Junior Open in 2017 and is now training full time at Pontefract. The second team are at home to Barnsley.