Pontefract star Todd makes winning Premier League debut

FOURTEEN year old Sam Todd made a winning Premier Squash League debut in Pontefract’s 5-0 victory at Birmingham tonight.
Todd beat Joshua Owen 3-2 (8-11, 11-5, 11-3, 12-14, 11-3) as the Stuart Road club boosted their play-off bid.
Other results (Pontefract players named first):
Hollie Naughton beat Lucy Turmell 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 12-10), Patrick Rooney beat Jaymie Haycocks 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-4), Chris Simpson beat Peter Creed 3-1 (13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4); James Willstrop beat Ryan Cuskelly 3-0 (14-12, 5-2, Cuskelly retired).
