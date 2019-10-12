Pontefract swimmers help Great Britain to top team title

Able2 Pontefract Special Olympics duo Thomas Raddings and Jake Vickers represented Great Britain in the fifth Open European DSISO Swimming Championships in Italy.

Thomas, from Ackworth, and Jake Vicars, from Tadcaster, are also both members of Pontefract Marlins ASC and along with their teammates in the GB team retained their title of Best European Team at the championships, which were held in Olbia, Sardinia.

Thomas and Jake won bronze in the 4 x 100m freestyle mixed relay and both men also competed in all four strokes, achieving multiple personal best performances.

A total of 31 British athletes travelled to Sardinia for the prestigious event and produced some outstanding performances to ensure they retained the crown of top European team from Paris 2017.

More than 130 swimmers representing 19 countries from across Europe, took part in the championships.

The Great Britain team had been training hard to repeat their 2017 success and they achieved their goal based on points won throughout the competition.

Coach Terry Raddings, said: “Our recent training camp in Newcastle helped solidify the standards we wanted to achieve.

“All 31 swimmers have been outstanding, not only this week but also in the months of preparation in the build up to the competition.”

Thomas was further honoured by being made the new DSS-GB male team captain.