Pop icon Belinda Carlisle on stage at Pontefract’s 80s Night race meeting

TICKETS for the 2018 racing season at Pontefract went on sale on Friday, with the track offering great deals for punters who book early.

Racegoers will get 50 per cent off the normal price of premier enclosure badges and grandstand and paddock enclosure tickets if they book their tickets before January 29.

The huge saving applies to all race meetings in 2018 with the exception of the popular 80s Night which has a slightly different pricing scale.

The 80s Night is fast becoming one of the most established meetings in Pontefract’s racing calendar and the popular event promises to be bigger and better than ever in 2018.

On Friday evening, May 25, the racecourse will welcome another huge act from the 80s when Belinda Carlisle takes to the stage.

If ever anyone has given Madonna a run for her money as the queen of the three-minute pop song, it’s Belinda Carlisle.

Over the last three decades, she has made the journey from Hollywood-based teen punk with the Go-Gos to a global pop icon with a series of sophisticated, but instantly memorable pop-rock singles.

She achieved international success with ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth.’

It was a number one on both sides of the Atlantic and launched the start of a glittering solo career.

With other huge hits such as ‘Circle In The Sand’, ‘We Want The Same Thing, ‘Leave A Light On’, ‘Live Your Life Be Free’ and ‘Do You Feel Like I Feel?’ Pontefract’s 80s Night promises to an evening of fun, nostalgia and lots of laughs.

With a tour of America planned over the summer of 2018, it’s one of the only chances people will get to catch Belinda Carlisle in the UK in 2018.

The second of the Friday night music night series is on Friday, July 20, when there will be another top-notch musical accompaniment to the racing on offer.

The Bootleg Beatles are one of the world’s most famous tribute bands and they will be performing their stunning recreation of the greatest songbook of all time at Pontefract on this night.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the sixties, every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments.

Attracting critical acclaim wherever they perform, the Bootleg Beatles will perform their singalong set straight after the last race.

With two superb music acts booked, the 2018 season promises to promote Pontefract races to a much wider audience.

With tickets limited, racegoers are encouraged to book early.

Tickets are on sale now via the racecourse website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk or over the phone on 01977-781307.

Pontefract’s first meeting in 2018 is on Tuesday, April 3.