Prestigious award for Castleford and Pontefract table tennis stalwarts

Two table tennis stalwarts from the Castleford and Pontefract League have had their work recognised locally and nationally.

Marcus Hookham and Dennis Shaw can boast 115 years of table tennis between them. During most of this time they have been officers of the local league in one capacity or another.

Nationally they have both been awarded the Maurice Goldstein Merit Award from Table Tennis England.

This is for their devoted service to the game over many years. It must be difficult to find any pair nationally who have given so much of their time to table tennis.

They were jointly awarded the Cliff Darley Trophy by the Castleford, Pontefract & District Table Tennis League for their work in instigating and running the table tennis sessions for the over 50s. (Bat and Chat). Almost 30 people attend and they have been able to enter two teams in the local league enabling the formation of another division.

The presentation locally was made by a member of the national committee, Joanna Keay-Blyth, who was attending the AGM.