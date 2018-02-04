Professional wrestlers in action at Castleford Civic Centre

A PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING show is being staged at Castleford Civic Centre next Saturday, February 10.

The ‘Seize the Moment’ tournament will feature BBC TV and pantomime star Grado who is currently signed to Impact Wrestling and works closely with Insane Championship Wrestling where he is a former ICW heavyweight champion.

Other wrestlers competing will include Kasey Owens (4GW women’s champion), BT Gunn and Stevie Boy Xavier who are currently in partnership with WWE.

Also confirmed for the event is current Impact Wrestling star Andrew Everett who also wrestles for other major USA wrestling promotions.

Local wrestlers taking part will include the UK’s youngest professional wrestler Joe Nelson, aged 15, who is the 4GW Airborne Champion.

All ringside tickets are sold. There are a limited number of general admission tickets at £10 adults, £8 children/OAPs and £32 family available at website www.4GWUK.com

Doors open at 6.30pm and the first bout starts at 7pm.