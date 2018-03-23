Progressive crowned darts champions for first time

PROGRESSIVE have won Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section championship for the first time.

They made certain of finishing top by pipping second-placed Rock Inn B 4-3 by winning the final game.

It gave Progressive an unassailable nine-point lead with two matches remaining.

Wheatsheaf and Kippax Central are vying for third place.

Wheatsheaf beat Glasshoughton WMC 6-1 while Kippax Central defeated Olde Tavern 5-2.

Dominoes section leaders Rock Inn A bounced back from the previous week’s 3-2 defeat against Rising Sun by overcoming Townville 3-2.

Rock Inn A stayed three points clear of Black Bull who beat Last Orders 4-1.

Black Bull, Progressive Club, Rising Sun and Conservative Club are level on points.

Five and threes section leaders Black Bull lost 3-2 to Last Orders and second-placed Glasshoughton WMC were beaten 4-1 by Wheatsheaf.

The title race is wide open with the top four teams divided only by aggregate points.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 24, won 23, points 69; Rock Inn B 24-20-60; Wheatsheaf 24-18-54; Kippax Central 24-18-54; Conservative Club 24-16-48; Rising Sun 24-15-45; Townville Club 24-14-42; Junction 24-11-33; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 24-9-27; Last Orders 24-9-27; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 24-8-24; Rock Inn A 24-4-12; Redhill Social Club 24-3-9; Black Bull 24-0-0.

Dominoes: Rock Inn A 24-15-45, BBack Bull 24-14-42, Progressive Club 24-14-42; Rising Sun 24-14-42, Conservative Club 24-14-42; Wheatsheaf 24-13-39; Rock Inn B 24-12-36; Redhill Social Club 24-12-36; Townville Club 24-12-36; Glasshoughton WMC 24-11-33; Kippax Central 24-11-33; Junction 24-10-30; Last Orders 24-8-24; Olde Tavern 24-8-24.

Fives and threes: Black Bull 24-17-51; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 24-17-51; Kippax Central 24-17-51; Wheatsheaf 24-17-51; Redhill SC 24-13-39; Rising Sun 24-12-36; Rock Inn B 24-11-33; Junction 24-11-33; Conservative Club 24-10-30; Rock Inn A 24-9-27; Olde Tavern 24-9-27; Townville Club 24-9-27; Progressive Club 24-9-24; Last Orders 24-8-24.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 72-48-144; Progressive Club 72-46-138; Kippax Central 72-46-138; Rock Inn B 72-43-129; Rising Sun 72-41-123; Conservative Club 72-40-120; Glasshoughton WMC 72-36-108; Townville Club 72-35-105; Junction 72-32-96; Black Bull 72-31-93; Rock Inn A 72-28-84; Redhill SC 72-28-84; Olde Tavern 72-26-75; Last Orders 72-25-75.