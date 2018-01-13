Progressive move three points clear at top of table

PROGRESSIVE have a three point lead in Castleford and and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section.

They beat winless bottom team Black Bull (formerly Commercial) 7-0 while second placed Rock Inn B slipped to a 4-3 defeat against Conservative Club.

Wheatsheaf retained third spot with a 5-2 victory over Rock Inn A.

Wheatsheaf stayed three points clear of Kippax Central who beat Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 4-3.

Rock Inn A have lost top spot in the dominoes section after being in pole position since mid November.

They were beaten 3-2 by Wheatsheaf who climbed to fourth.

New table-toppers Rising Sun have a three point lead following a 3-2 win over Olde Tavern.

Black Bull slippped two places to seventh after losing 4-1 to Progressive.

Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club lead the fives and threes section on aggregate points from Wheatsheaf.

Glasshoughton and Wheatsheaf both won 3-2 against Kippax Central and Rock Inn B respectively.

Black Bull’s 4-1 win against Progressive lifted them to third spot.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 15, won 14, points 42; Rock Inn B 15-13-39; Wheatsheaf 15-12-36; Kippax Central 15-11-33; Townville Club 15-11-33; Rising Sun 15-10-30; Conservative Club 15-10-30; Junction 15-8-24; Olde Tavern 15-5-15; Glasshoughton WMC 15-3-9; Last Orders 15-3-9; Rock Inn A 15-3-9; Redhill SC 15-2-6; Commercial 15-0-0.

Dominoes: Rising Sun 15-11-33; Rock Inn A 15-10-30; Progressive Club 15-10-30; Wheatsheaf 15-9-27; Redhill SC 15-8-24; Conservative Club 15-8-24; Black Bull 15-8-24; Kippax Central 15-7-21; Junction 15-7-21; Rock Inn B 15-6-18; Last Orders 15-6-18; Townville Club 15-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 15-5-15; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 15-4-12.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton WMC 15-11-33; Wheatsheaf 15-11-33; Black Bull 15-10-30; Kippax Central 15-10-30; Redhill SC 15-9-27; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 15-8-24; Progressive Club 15-6-24; Townville Club 15-7-21; Conservative Club 15-7-21; Rising Sun 15-7-21; Junction 15-6-18; Rock Inn A 15-5-15; Rock Inn B 15-4-12; Last Orders 15-4-12.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 45-32-96; Progressive Club 45-30-90; Rising Sun 45-28-84; Kippax Central 45-28-84; Conservative Club 45-25-75; Townville Club 45-24-72; Rock Inn B 45-23-69; Junction 45-21-63; Glasshoughton WMC 45-19-57; Redhill SC 45-19-57; Rock Inn A 45-18-54; Black Bull 45-18-54; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 45-17-51; Last Orders (Featherstone) 45-13-39.