Progressive stay top by hammering Redhill Social Club

PROGRESSIVE retained top spot in Castleford and and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section.

They beat Redhill Social Club 6-1 to stay three points clear of closest rivals Rock Inn B who overcame Rising Sun 5-2.

Wheatsheaf beat Junction 7-0 and are three points ahead of fourth-placed Kippax Central who scraped a 4-3 victory over Conservative Club.

Dominoes section leaders Rising Sun were thrashed 5-0 by Rock Inn B.

Rising Sun remain three points clear of second-placed Rock Inn A who lost 3-2 to Last Orders.

Third-placed Progressive also slippped up, losing 3-2 to Redhill Social Club.

Conservative Club moved up to fourth by defeating Kippax Central 3-2.

Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club continue to lead the way in the fives and threes section.

They stayed top on agreggate points by beating Black Bull 4-1.

Junction’s six-match winning run ended when they went down 3-2 to second-placed Wheatsheaf.

Kippax Central climbed to third place following a 4-1 win over Conservative Club.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 16, won 15, points 45; Rock Inn B 16-14-42; Wheatsheaf 16-13-39; Kippax Central 16-12-36; Townville Club 16-11-33; Rising Sun 16-10-30; Conservative Club 16-10-30; Junction 16-8-24; Old Tavern 16-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 16-4-12; Last Orders 16-4-12; Rock Inn A 16-3-9; Redhill SC 16-2-6; B lack Bull 16-0-0.

Dominoes: Rising Sun 16-11-33; Rock Inn A 16-10-30; Progressive Club 16-10-30; Connservative Club 16-9-27; Redhill SC 16-9-27; Wheatsheaf 16-9-27; Black Bull 16-8-24; Junction 16-8-24; Rock Inn B 16-7-21; Kippax Central 16-7-21; Last Orders 16-7-21; Townville Club 16-7-21; Glasshoughton WMC 16-6-18; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 16-4-12.

Fives and threes: Glasshoughton WMC 16-12-36; Wheatsheaf 16-12-36; Kippax Central 16-11-33; Black Bull 16-10-30; Redhill SC 16-10-30; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 16-8-24; Townville Club 16-8-24; Conservative Club 16-7-21; Rising Sun 16-7-21; Rock Inn A 16-6-18; Junction 16-6-18; Progressive Club 16-6-18; Rock Inn B 16-5-15; Last Orders 16-4-12.

Combined sections: Wheatsheaf 48-34-102; Progressive Club 48-31-93; Kippax Central 48-30-90; Rising Sun 48-28-84; Rock Inn B 48-26-78; Conservative Club 48-26-78; Townville Club 48-26-78; Glasshoughton WMC 48-22-66; Junction 48-22-66; Redhill SC 48-21-63; Rock Inn A 48-19-57; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 48-18-54; Black Bull 48-18-54; Last Orders (Featherstone) 48-15-45..